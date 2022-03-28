Latest data from Public Health England reveals there were 3,099 new positive cases in the week to March 26.
The infection rate is 957.0 per 100,000 population – a figure last seen in mid-January.
1. Ponteland West
There were 71 positive cases in Ponteland West where the rate is 1,757.
2. Cramlington West
There were 81 positive cases in Cramlington West where the rate is 1.439.
3. Seaton with Newbiggin West
There were 74 positive cases in Seaton with Newbiggin West where the rate is 1,424.
4. Lynemouth
There were 63 positive cases in Lynemouth ward where the rate is 1,404.
