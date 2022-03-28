Areas of Northumberland with the highest Covid rates.

Alnwick ward records highest number of Covid cases in Northumberland

Covid case numbers in Northumberland are at their highest in two months – with the Alnwick area leading the way.

By Ian Smith
Monday, 28th March 2022, 5:02 pm

Latest data from Public Health England reveals there were 3,099 new positive cases in the week to March 26.

The infection rate is 957.0 per 100,000 population – a figure last seen in mid-January.

Here are the 23 areas of Northumberland with the highest rates.

1. Ponteland West

There were 71 positive cases in Ponteland West where the rate is 1,757.

Photo: Google

2. Cramlington West

There were 81 positive cases in Cramlington West where the rate is 1.439.

Photo: Google

3. Seaton with Newbiggin West

There were 74 positive cases in Seaton with Newbiggin West where the rate is 1,424.

Photo: Google

4. Lynemouth

There were 63 positive cases in Lynemouth ward where the rate is 1,404.

Photo: Google

