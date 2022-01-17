Almost 450 new coronavirus cases in Northumberland but no new virus-related deaths
Northumberland has seen almost 450 new coronavirus cases confirmed but no new virus-related deaths.
The Government confirmed on Monday, January 17, that 85 more people who tested positive for coronavirus (Covid-19) had died, taking the total number of confirmed reported deaths in the UK to 152,075.
Deaths are recorded as Covid-19 related where a person has died within 28 days of a positive test.
Across the UK on Monday, January 17, it was announced that 84,429 more people had tested positive for coronavirus, bringing the total of UK cases since the start of the pandemic to 15,305,410.
Scroll down for the latest data for Northumberland.
Covid-related deaths
Number of deaths announced on January 17: 0
Deaths within 28 days of a positive test: 847
Deaths with Covid-19 on the death certificate: 911
Cases of coronavirus
447 more cases on January 17
Total number of cases since March 2020: 74,363
Weekly case rate
Weekly case rate: 1,713 per 100,000 people
Total number of cases recorded in seven days up to January 12: 5,547
Data for the most recent five days has been excluded as it is incomplete and may not reflect the true number of cases.
Hospital admissions
Currently in hospital in Northumbria trust: 124
Currently on ventilation: 8
Total admissions: 4,298
Based on the latest available information.