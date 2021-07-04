Almost 190 new Covid cases confirmed in Northumberland

The Government confirmed on Sunday, July 4, that 15 more people who tested positive for coronavirus (Covid-19) had died, leaving the total number of confirmed reported deaths in the UK to 128,222.

Deaths are recorded as Covid-19 related where a person has died within 28 days of a positive test.

Across the UK on Sunday, July 4, it was announced that 24,248 more people had tested positive for coronavirus, bringing the total since the start of the pandemic to 4,903,434.

Northumbria Specialist Emergency Care Hospital, in Cramlington, is among the hospitals treating coronavirus patients from across Northumberland.

Covid related deaths

Number of deaths announced on July 4: 0

Deaths within 28 days of a positive test: 694

Deaths with Covid-19 on the death certificate: 784

Cases of coronavirus

189 more cases on July 4

Total number of cases since March 2020: 20,428

Weekly case rate

Weekly case rate: 296.8 per 100,000 people

Total number of cases recorded in seven days up to June 28: 957

Hospital admissions

Currently in hospital in Northumbria trust: 14

Currently on ventilation: 3

Total admissions: 2,783

