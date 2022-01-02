Almost 1,000 new Covid cases confirmed in Northumberland with increase in patients in hospital with virus

Almost 1,000 new positive Covid-19 cases have been recorded in Northumberland in the last 24 hours but no further deaths.

By Sam Johnson
Sunday, 2nd January 2022, 5:18 pm

The Government confirmed on Sunday, January 2, that 73 more people have died in the UK after testing positive for the virus, taking the total number of confirmed reported deaths since the start of the pandemic to 148,851.

Deaths are recorded as Covid-19 related where a person has died within 28 days of a positive test.

Across the UK on Sunday, January 2, it was announced that 137,583 more people had tested positive for coronavirus, bringing the total UK cases since the start of the pandemic to 13,235,401.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

We take a look at the latest Covid-19 Government data for Northumberland.

Scroll down for the latest data for Northumberland.

Covid-related deaths

Number of deaths announced on January 2: 0

Deaths within 28 days of a positive test: 832

Deaths with Covid-19 on the death certificate: 899

Cases of coronavirus

917 more cases on January 2

Total number of cases since March 2020: 60,723

Weekly case rate

Weekly case rate: 1,144.5 per 100,000 people

Total number of cases recorded in seven days up to December 28: 3,706

Data for the most recent five days has been excluded as it is incomplete and may not reflect the true number of cases.

Hospital admissions

Currently in hospital in Northumbria trust: 47

Currently on ventilation: 10

Total admissions: 4,061

Based on the latest available information.

Support your Gazette and become a subscriber today.

With a digital subscription you get access to the ad-lite version of our website, meaning you see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times and get all of the headlines you need with fewer distractions.

The Northumberland Gazette has been serving the county since 1854, and your support means we can continue telling your stories for generations to come.

Click here to subscribe

NorthumberlandGovernmentDataHospital admissions