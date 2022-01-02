Almost 1,000 new Covid cases confirmed in Northumberland with increase in patients in hospital with virus
Almost 1,000 new positive Covid-19 cases have been recorded in Northumberland in the last 24 hours but no further deaths.
The Government confirmed on Sunday, January 2, that 73 more people have died in the UK after testing positive for the virus, taking the total number of confirmed reported deaths since the start of the pandemic to 148,851.
Deaths are recorded as Covid-19 related where a person has died within 28 days of a positive test.
Across the UK on Sunday, January 2, it was announced that 137,583 more people had tested positive for coronavirus, bringing the total UK cases since the start of the pandemic to 13,235,401.
Scroll down for the latest data for Northumberland.
Covid-related deaths
Number of deaths announced on January 2: 0
Deaths within 28 days of a positive test: 832
Deaths with Covid-19 on the death certificate: 899
Cases of coronavirus
917 more cases on January 2
Total number of cases since March 2020: 60,723
Weekly case rate
Weekly case rate: 1,144.5 per 100,000 people
Total number of cases recorded in seven days up to December 28: 3,706
Data for the most recent five days has been excluded as it is incomplete and may not reflect the true number of cases.
Hospital admissions
Currently in hospital in Northumbria trust: 47
Currently on ventilation: 10
Total admissions: 4,061
Based on the latest available information.