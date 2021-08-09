Almost 100 more cases of coronavirus confirmed in last 24 hours in Northumberland

The Government confirmed on Monday, August 9, an additional 25,161 positive cases of the virus in the UK and a further 37 people have died within 28 days of a positive test.

It brings the total number of deaths since the start of the pandemic to 130,357.

Across the UK, there has now been 6,094,243 positive cases of Covid-19.

Northumbria Specialist Emergency Care Hospital, in Cramlington, is among the hospitals treating coronavirus patients from across Northumberland.

Covid related deaths

Number of deaths announced on Monday, August 9, 2021: 0

Deaths within 28 days of a positive test: 708

Coronavirus testing.

Deaths with Covid-19 on the death certificate: 788

Cases of coronavirus

98 more cases on Monday, August 9

Total number of cases since March 2020: 27,861

Weekly case rate

Weekly case rate: 252.8 per 100,000 people

Total number of cases recorded in seven days up to August 5: 933

Data for the most recent five days has been excluded as it is incomplete and may not reflect the true number of cases.

Hospital admissions.

Currently in hospital in Northumbria Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust: 39

Currently on ventilation: 13

Total admissions: 2,988

Based on the latest available information.

