A further Covid-related death reported in Northumberland as almost 300 new cases are recorded
Another Covid-related death has been recorded in Northumberland while 299 new cases have been reported in the county.
The Government confirmed on Tuesday, July 20, that 96 more people who tested positive for coronavirus (Covid-19) had died, leaving the total number of confirmed reported deaths in the UK to 128,823.
Deaths are recorded as Covid-19 related where a person has died within 28 days of a positive test.
Across the UK on Tuesday, July 20, it was announced that 46,558 more people had tested positive for coronavirus, bringing the total since the start of the pandemic to 5,519,602.
Scroll down for the latest data for Northumberland.
Covid related deaths
Number of deaths announced on July 20: 1
Deaths within 28 days of a positive test: 698
Deaths with Covid-19 on the death certificate: 785
Cases of coronavirus
299 more cases on July 20
Total number of cases since March 2020: 25,108
Weekly case rate
Weekly case rate: 711.5 per 100,000 people
Total number of cases recorded in seven days up to July 15: 2,294
Hospital admissions
Currently in hospital in Northumbria trust: 20
Currently on ventilation: 8
Total admissions: 2,834
Based on the latest available information.