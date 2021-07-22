A further 209 new coronavirus cases in Northumberland as hospital trust admits five new patients for Covid treatment

The Government confirmed on Thursday, July 22, that 84 more people who tested positive for coronavirus (Covid-19) had died, leaving the total number of confirmed reported deaths in the UK to 128,980.

Deaths are recorded as Covid-19 related where a person has died within 28 days of a positive test.

Across the UK on Thursday, July 22, it was announced that 39,906 more people had tested positive for coronavirus, bringing the total since the start of the pandemic to 5,602,321.

Northumbria Specialist Emergency Care Hospital, in Cramlington, is among the hospitals treating coronavirus patients from across Northumberland.

Covid related deaths

Number of deaths announced on July 22: 0

Deaths within 28 days of a positive test: 698

Coronavirus testing.

Deaths with Covid-19 on the death certificate: 785

Cases of coronavirus

209 more cases on July 22

Total number of cases since March 2020: 25,578.

Weekly case rate

Weekly case rate: 710.8 per 100,000 people

Total number of cases recorded in seven days up to July 17: 2,292

Hospital admissions

Currently in hospital in Northumbria trust: 25

Currently on ventilation: 5

Total admissions: 2,875

Based on the latest available information.

