A further 209 new coronavirus cases in Northumberland as hospital trust admits five new patients for Covid treatment
Five more patients have been admitted into the care of Northumberland’s hospital trust, while 209 new cases have been reported in the county according to the latest figures.
The Government confirmed on Thursday, July 22, that 84 more people who tested positive for coronavirus (Covid-19) had died, leaving the total number of confirmed reported deaths in the UK to 128,980.
Deaths are recorded as Covid-19 related where a person has died within 28 days of a positive test.
Across the UK on Thursday, July 22, it was announced that 39,906 more people had tested positive for coronavirus, bringing the total since the start of the pandemic to 5,602,321.
Covid related deaths
Number of deaths announced on July 22: 0
Deaths within 28 days of a positive test: 698
Deaths with Covid-19 on the death certificate: 785
Cases of coronavirus
209 more cases on July 22
Total number of cases since March 2020: 25,578.
Weekly case rate
Weekly case rate: 710.8 per 100,000 people
Total number of cases recorded in seven days up to July 17: 2,292
Hospital admissions
Currently in hospital in Northumbria trust: 25
Currently on ventilation: 5
Total admissions: 2,875
Based on the latest available information.