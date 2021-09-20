Northumbria Specialist Emergency Care Hospital, in Cramlington, is among the hospitals treating coronavirus patients from across Northumberland.

The Government confirmed on Monday, September 20, that 49 more people who tested positive for coronavirus (Covid-19) had died, taking the total number of confirmed reported deaths in the UK to 135,252.

Deaths are recorded as Covid-19 related where a person has died within 28 days of a positive test.

Across the UK on Monday, September 20, it was announced that 36,100 more people had tested positive for coronavirus, bringing the total UK cases since the start of the pandemic to 7,465,446.

Coronavirus testing.

Scroll down for the latest data for Northumberland.

Covid-related deaths

Number of deaths announced on September 20: 0

Deaths within 28 days of a positive test: 737

Deaths with Covid-19 on the death certificate: 809

Cases of coronavirus

206 more cases on September 19

Total number of cases since March 2020: 34,078

Weekly case rate

Weekly case rate: 325.5 per 100,000 people

Total number of cases recorded in seven days up to September 15: 1,054

Data for the most recent five days has been excluded as it is incomplete and may not reflect the true number of cases.

Hospital admissions.

Currently in hospital in Northumbria trust: 38

Currently on ventilation: 13

Total admissions: 3,270

Based on the latest available information.

