A further 187 new coronavirus cases recorded in Northumberland
Another 187 new coronavirus cases have been recorded across the county according to the latest daily update.
The Government confirmed on Friday, July 23, that 64 more people who tested positive for coronavirus (Covid-19) had died, leaving the total number of confirmed reported deaths in the UK to 129,044.
Deaths are recorded as Covid-19 related where a person has died within 28 days of a positive test.
Across the UK on Friday, July 23, it was announced that 36,389 more people had tested positive for coronavirus, bringing the total since the start of the pandemic to 5,637,975.
Scroll down for the latest data for Northumberland
Covid related deaths
Number of deaths announced on July 23: 0
Deaths within 28 days of a positive test: 698
Deaths with Covid-19 on the death certificate: 785
Cases of coronavirus
187 more cases on July 23
Total number of cases since March 2020: 25,765.
Weekly case rate
Weekly case rate: 695 per 100,000 people
Total number of cases recorded in seven days up to July 18: 2,241
Hospital admissions
Currently in hospital in Northumbria trust: 25
Currently on ventilation: 5
Total admissions: 2,875
Based on the latest available information.