Another 186 people have tested positive for Coronavirus in Northumberlad but there has been no new deaths in the area
The Government confirmed on Thursday, September 30, that 137 more people who tested positive for coronavirus (Covid-19) had died, taking the total number of confirmed reported deaths in the UK to 136,662.
Deaths are recorded as Covid-19 related where a person has died within 28 days of a positive test.
Across the UK on Thursday, September 30, it was announced that 36,480 more people had tested positive for coronavirus, bringing the total UK cases since the start of the pandemic to 7,807,036.
Scroll down for the latest data for Northumberland.
Covid-related deaths
Number of deaths announced on September 30: 0
Deaths within 28 days of a positive test: 746
Deaths with Covid-19 on the death certificate: 825
Cases of coronavirus
186 more cases on September 30
Total number of cases since March 2020: 35,979
Weekly case rate
Weekly case rate: 419.1 per 100,000 people
Total number of cases recorded in seven days up to September 25: 1,357
Data for the most recent five days has been excluded as it is incomplete and may not reflect the true number of cases.
Hospital admissions
Currently in hospital in Northumbria trust: 44
Currently on ventilation: 12
Total admissions: 3,376
Based on the latest available information.
