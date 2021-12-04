A further 183 cases of Covid-19 recorded in Northumberland, official figures show
A further 183 cases of Covid-19 have been recorded across Northumberland, according to the latest Government figures.
The Government confirmed on Saturday, December 4, that 127 more people who tested positive for coronavirus (Covid-19) had died, taking the total number of confirmed reported deaths in the UK to 145,551.
Deaths are recorded as Covid-19 related where a person has died within 28 days of a positive test.
Across the UK on Saturday, December 4, it was announced that 42,848 more people had tested positive for coronavirus, bringing the total UK cases since the start of the pandemic to 10,421,104.
Covid-related deaths
Number of deaths announced on December 4: 0
Deaths within 28 days of a positive test: 807
Deaths with Covid-19 on the death certificate: 878
Cases of coronavirus
183 more cases on December 4
Total number of cases since March 2020: 49,745
Weekly case rate
Weekly case rate: 362.2 per 100,000 people
Total number of cases recorded in seven days up to November 29: 1,173
Data for the most recent five days has been excluded as it is incomplete and may not reflect the true number of cases.
Hospital admissions
Currently in hospital in Northumbria trust: 53
Currently on ventilation: 10
Total admissions: 3,857
Based on the latest available information.
