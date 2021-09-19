A further 136 Covid cases confirmed in Northumberland but no new deaths in the county
The Government confirmed on Sunday, September 19, that 56 more people who tested positive for coronavirus (Covid-19) had died, taking the total number of confirmed reported deaths in the UK to 135,203.
Deaths are recorded as Covid-19 related where a person has died within 28 days of a positive test.
Across the UK on Sunday, September 19, it was announced that 29,612 more people had tested positive for coronavirus, bringing the total UK cases since the start of the pandemic to 7,429,746.
Covid-related deaths
Number of deaths announced on September 19: 0
Deaths within 28 days of a positive test: 737
Deaths with Covid-19 on the death certificate: 809
Cases of coronavirus
136 more cases on September 19
Total number of cases since March 2020: 33,872
Weekly case rate
Weekly case rate: 329.2 per 100,000 people
Total number of cases recorded in seven days up to September 14: 1,066
Data for the most recent five days has been excluded as it is incomplete and may not reflect the true number of cases.
Hospital admissions.
Currently in hospital in Northumbria trust: 38
Currently on ventilation: 13
Total admissions: 3,270
Based on the latest available information.