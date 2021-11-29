A further 135 cases of Covid-19 recorded in Northumberland, official figures show
A further 135 cases of Covid-19 have been recorded across Northumberland, according to the latest Government figures.
The Government confirmed on Monday, November 29, that 35 more people who tested positive for coronavirus (Covid-19) had died, taking the total number of confirmed reported deaths in the UK to 144,810.
Deaths are recorded as Covid-19 related where a person has died within 28 days of a positive test.
Across the UK on Monday, November 29, it was announced that 42,583 more people had tested positive for coronavirus, bringing the total UK cases since the start of the pandemic to 10,146,915.
Scroll down for the latest data for Northumberland.
Covid-related deaths
Number of deaths announced on November 29: 0
Deaths within 28 days of a positive test: 806
Deaths with Covid-19 on the death certificate: 878
Cases of coronavirus
135 more cases on November 29
Total number of cases since March 2020: 48,858
Weekly case rate
Weekly case rate: 414.1 per 100,000 people
Total number of cases recorded in seven days up to November 21: 1,341
Data for the most recent five days has been excluded as it is incomplete and may not reflect the true number of cases.
Hospital admissions
Currently in hospital in Northumbria trust: 53
Currently on ventilation: 10
Total admissions: 3,857
Based on the latest available information.
