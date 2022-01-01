A further 1,330 Covid cases confirmed as one more person dies after testing positive in Northumberland
Another 1,330 Covid-19 cases have been recorded in Northumberland as one more person sadly dies after testing positive for the illness.
The Government confirmed on Saturday, January 1, that 154 more people who tested positive for coronavirus (Covid-19) had died, taking the total number of confirmed reported deaths in the UK to 148,778.
Deaths are recorded as Covid-19 related where a person has died within 28 days of a positive test.
Across the UK on Saturday, January 1, it was announced that 162,572 more people had tested positive for coronavirus, bringing the total UK cases since the start of the pandemic to 13,100,458.
Covid-related deaths
Number of deaths announced on January 1: 1
Deaths within 28 days of a positive test: 832
Deaths with Covid-19 on the death certificate: 899
Cases of coronavirus
1,330 more cases on January 1
Total number of cases since March 2020: 59,806
Weekly case rate
Weekly case rate: 1,008.6 per 100,000 people
Total number of cases recorded in seven days up to December 27: 3,266
Data for the most recent five days has been excluded as it is incomplete and may not reflect the true number of cases.
Hospital admissions
Currently in hospital in Northumbria trust: 35
Currently on ventilation: 12
Total admissions: 4,009
Based on the latest available information.