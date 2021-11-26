184 further cases of Covid-19 recorded in Northumberland, official figures show
A further 184 cases of Covid-19 have been recorded across Northumberland, according to the latest Government figures.
The Government confirmed on Friday, November 26, that 160 more people who tested positive for coronavirus (Covid-19) had died, taking the total number of confirmed reported deaths in the UK to 144,593.
Deaths are recorded as Covid-19 related where a person has died within 28 days of a positive test.
Across the UK on Friday, November 26, it was announced that 50,091 more people had tested positive for coronavirus, bringing the total UK cases since the start of the pandemic to 10,070,841.
Scroll down for the latest data for Northumberland.
Covid-related deaths
Number of deaths announced on November 26: 0
Deaths within 28 days of a positive test: 805
Deaths with Covid-19 on the death certificate: 878
Cases of coronavirus
184 more cases on November 26
Total number of cases since March 2020: 48,419
Weekly case rate
Weekly case rate: 416.6 per 100,000 people
Total number of cases recorded in seven days up to November 21: 1,349
Data for the most recent five days has been excluded as it is incomplete and may not reflect the true number of cases.
Hospital admissions
Currently in hospital in Northumbria trust: 53
Currently on ventilation: 10
Total admissions: 3,857
Based on the latest available information.