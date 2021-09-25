175 new coronavirus cases recorded in Northumberland, with no further Covid-related deaths

Northumbria Specialist Emergency Care Hospital, in Cramlington, is among the hospitals treating coronavirus patients from across Northumberland.

The Government confirmed on Saturday, September 25, that 122 more people who tested positive for coronavirus (Covid-19) had died, leaving the total number of confirmed reported deaths in the UK to 136,105.

Deaths are recorded as Covid-19 related where a person has died within 28 days of a positive test.

Across the UK on Saturday, September 25, it was announced that 31,348 more people had tested positive for coronavirus, bringing the total since the start of the pandemic to 7,631,233.

Coronavirus testing.

Scroll down for the latest data for Northumberland.

Covid-related deaths

Number of deaths announced on September 25: 0

Deaths within 28 days of a positive test: 743

Deaths with Covid-19 on the death certificate: 817

Cases of coronavirus

175 more cases on September 25

Total number of cases since March 2020: 35,050

Weekly case rate

Weekly case rate: 324.3 per 100,000 people

Total number of cases recorded in seven days up to September 20: 1,050

Data for the most recent five days has been excluded as it is incomplete and may not reflect the true number of cases.

Hospital admissions.

Currently in hospital in Northumbria trust: 33

Currently on ventilation: 9

Total admissions: 3,315

Based on the latest available information.

