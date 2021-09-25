175 new coronavirus cases recorded in Northumberland, with no further Covid-related deaths
Another 175 people have tested positive for coronavirus in Northumberland, according to the latest official statistics, with no further Covid-related deaths recorded in the county.
The Government confirmed on Saturday, September 25, that 122 more people who tested positive for coronavirus (Covid-19) had died, leaving the total number of confirmed reported deaths in the UK to 136,105.
Deaths are recorded as Covid-19 related where a person has died within 28 days of a positive test.
Across the UK on Saturday, September 25, it was announced that 31,348 more people had tested positive for coronavirus, bringing the total since the start of the pandemic to 7,631,233.
Covid-related deaths
Number of deaths announced on September 25: 0
Deaths within 28 days of a positive test: 743
Deaths with Covid-19 on the death certificate: 817
Cases of coronavirus
175 more cases on September 25
Total number of cases since March 2020: 35,050
Weekly case rate
Weekly case rate: 324.3 per 100,000 people
Total number of cases recorded in seven days up to September 20: 1,050
Data for the most recent five days has been excluded as it is incomplete and may not reflect the true number of cases.
Hospital admissions.
Currently in hospital in Northumbria trust: 33
Currently on ventilation: 9
Total admissions: 3,315
Based on the latest available information.