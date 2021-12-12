16 walk-in Covid vaccine sites across the North East as booster jabs rolled out to people aged 30 and over

All eligible adults can book their booster two months on from their second dose – a month in advance of becoming eligible to receive it.

NHS England estimates that a further 3.5 million people will become eligible to book a booster appointment from Monday.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Covid-19 vaccine booster programme is set to include all people aged 30 and over from Monday, December 13.

Health Secretary Sajid Javid has urged the public to come forward and get booked in.

He said: “This is our national mission - the most recent data shows boosters are the essential defence against Omicron and we are doing everything in our power to get jabs into arms as quickly as possible.

"We are now expanding the offer to over-30s – so please come forward as quickly as possible to get boosted and help our country get ahead in this race with the variant.”

At time of writing, you can currently attend a walk-in vaccination centre for your booster if it's been three months (91 days) since your second dose and you're either aged 40+, or 16+ with a health condition that puts you at high risk.

According to the NHS website, here’s where to visit a walk-in site across the North East. Pop-up walk-in clinics also sometimes take place across the region.

County Durham

Durham Arnison, Boldon House, Pity Me, Wheatlands Way, DH1 5FA – available for aged 12 and over.

Gateshead

Lobley Hill Vaccination Site, Scafell Gardens, NE11 9LJ – available for aged 12 and over.

Middlesbrough

Riverside Stadium, Dockside Road, TS3 6RS – available for aged 12 and over.

Newcastle Upon Tyne

Centre for Life Newcastle, Times Square, NE1 4EP – available for aged 16 and over.

Douglas Pharmacy, 17 Ashburton Road, NE3 4XN – available for aged 16 and over.

Northumberland

Guidepost Scout HQ, Olympia Avenue, Guidepost, NE62 5DF – available for aged 16 and over.

Crescent Pharmacy, 110 Alexandra Road, Ashington, NE63 9LU – available for aged 12 and over.

Coquet Medical Group, Amble Health Centre, Percy Drive, NE65 0HD – available for aged 12 and over.

The Swan Centre, Northumberland Road, Tweedmouth, Berwick, TD15 2AS – available for aged 16 and over.

Boots, 60-68 Marygate, Berwick-upon-Tweed, TD15 1BN – available for aged 16 and over.

North Tyneside

St Paul's House/Willington Quay Pharmacy, Unit 3 Eldon Street, NE28 6NQ – available for aged 12 and over.

Fairmans Pharmacy, 22-24 High Street West, Wallsend, NE28 8HU – available for aged 16 and over.

Coast Road Pharmacy, 11 Coast Road, Wallsend, NE28 9HP – available for aged 12 and over.

Monkseaton Methodist Church, Front Street, NE25 8AQ – available for aged 12 and over.

Mail My Meds Pharmacy, Infotel, Balliol Business Park, NE12 8EW – available for aged 16 and over.

White Swan Centre, Citadel East, Killingworth, NE12 6SS – available for aged 16 and over.

Enjoy our headlines with fewer distractions and sign up to a digital subscription today - fewer ads, faster load times and all of the stories you need.

Your support for our journalism means we can continue supporting our communities for generations to come.