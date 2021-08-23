150 new Covid cases confirmed in Northumberland as latest virus figures announced

The Government confirmed on Monday, August 23 that 40 more people who tested positive for coronavirus (Covid-19) had died, leaving the total number of confirmed reported deaths in the UK to 131,640.

Deaths are recorded as Covid-19 related where a person has died within 28 days of a positive test.

Across the UK on Monday, August 23 it was announced that 31,914 more people had tested positive for coronavirus, bringing the total since the start of the pandemic to 6,524,581.

Northumbria Specialist Emergency Care Hospital, in Cramlington, is among the hospitals treating coronavirus patients from across Northumberland.

Scroll down for the latest data for Northumberland.

Covid related deaths

Number of deaths announced on August 23: 0

Deaths within 28 days of a positive test: 715

Coronavirus testing.

Deaths with Covid-19 on the death certificate: 796

Cases of coronavirus

150 more cases on August 23

Total number of cases since March 2020: 29,762

Weekly case rate

Weekly case rate: 298.6 per 100,000 people

Total number of cases recorded in seven days up to August 18: 967

Data for the most recent five days has been excluded as it is incomplete and may not reflect the true number of cases.

Hospital admissions

Currently in hospital in Northumbria trust: 43

Currently on ventilation: 10

Total admissions: 3,075

Based on the latest available information.

Support your Gazette and become a subscriber today. With a digital subscription you get access to the ad-lite version of our website, meaning you see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times and get all of the headlines you need with fewer distractions.