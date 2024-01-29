Coquet Medical Group to become part of Northumbria Primary Care
Coquet Medical Group will become part of Northumbria Primary Care (NPC) from Thursday, February 1.
In a letter to patients, NPC managing director David Hedgcock, said: “This is a welcome move which will help to ensure that the GP practice remains sustainable with colleagues and patients being able to benefit from the wider network of support being part of NPC will bring.
“The practice has worked hard to deliver high quality and effective services to patients and by joining Northumbria Primary Care, we know the practice will be able to continue to build on this and further improve services for patients.
"Coquet will join a number of other practices that have already joined NPC in North Northumberland, namely Rothbury, Widdrington and Felton.
"We are confident colleagues and patients will quickly feel the benefit of our experience of delivering high quality, rural general practice as part of a proudly not for profit organisation.”
He adds that patients will see no immediate change to the clinical care/services provided by Coquet Medical Group.
The practice name, opening times, contact details and the doctors, nurses and support staff will all remain the same but Mr Hedgcock says several new colleagues will join over the coming weeks in an expanded team to meet the rising demands of primary care.
Northumbria Primary Care, which was formed in 2015, is a partnership between GP surgeries and is a wholly owned subsidiary of Northumbria Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust.