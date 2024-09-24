Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Four pharmacies in Northumberland have closed over the past two years, new figures reveal.

An analysis by the National Pharmacy Association found pharmacy closures have disproportionately affected deprived and rural areas.

It warned people in these areas will now have to “travel longer and longer distances to get hold of the medication they need”.

The figures show there were 67 pharmacies in Northumberland this year – down from 71 two years ago.

Pharmacy numbers have fallen in Northumberland. Picture: PA

The analysis also reveals 87% of council areas in England have seen the closure of at least one pharmacy in the past two years.

Paul Rees, chief executive of the NPA, said a growing number of areas are at risk of becoming “pharmacy deserts”, with people in rural areas having to travel longer distances to get hold of the medication they need.

“Many pharmacies are on the brink because of a decade of real term cuts, creating a material threat to the security of medicine supply in some areas if closures continue,” he said.

“It is also deeply concerning to see higher levels of pharmacy closures in deprived council areas, which has undermined government efforts to tackle health inequalities after the pandemic.”

In the North East 36 pharmacies closed.

In Northumberland, there were an estimated 21 pharmacies per 100,000 people.

Mr Rees said: “The Government needs to act now to stabilise the pharmacy network and lay out a route map for a properly funded future or they will put the supply of medicine to some areas at risk.

“Ministers must provide pharmacies with a new deal to fix the current broken contract now. This will halt the closures and allow pharmacies to deliver first class accessible healthcare on people’s doorsteps.”

David Fothergill, chairman of the Local Government Association’s community wellbeing board, said: “Councils want every local area to have a strong community pharmacy network, particularly those in deprived areas with the greatest health needs, or rural communities with the furthest distance to travel.

“People rely on their local pharmacy not just as a place to get medicines, but as somewhere they can go to for informal health advice and information. If this lifeline was removed, it would mean more people having to potentially travel longer distances to GP surgeries and adding to existing pressures.”