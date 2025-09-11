An new art installation at The Bridge Gallery in Tynemouth Station aims to shed a light on the hidden challenges faced by young people living with cancer.

‘Invisible Journeys – A Tribute to Young Cancer Patients in the North East and Cumbria’ is born from the collaborative work of Children’s Cancer North and North Tyneside Art Studio.

The exhibition will be open to the public from September 10 until October 4, marking Childhood Cancer Awareness Month.

The installation forms part of Children’s Cancer North’s ‘Paint The Toon Gold’ regional awareness campaign.

The two charities join to publicly launch the installation at Tynemouth Station.

Abigail Hewison, Children’s Cancer North head of charity, shared: ‘‘It has been incredible to see this project come to life through the imaginative work of the staff and members of North Tyneside Art Studio.

"Receiving a cancer diagnosis and undergoing treatment is a life-altering experience for any individual, especially for children and young people who are often less able to comprehend their situation.

‘‘We are proud to be showcasing the remarkable journeys that these children make through this exhibition and hopefully increasing the public’s awareness of our cause.”

The installation features 120 handcrafted golden stars to represent each child that receives a cancer diagnosis in the North East and Cumbria per year.

The stars have been produced in play sessions across wards of the Great North Children’s Hospital, and paediatric cancer wards that Children’s Cancer North support.

Part of the charity’s support includes the funding of nursery nurse, Sarah Bedingfield, who works within the play team to help create a sense of normality for patients.

Sarah said: ‘‘It’s been lovely to see so many children and families get involved in this activity and we’ve all shared some laughs when things got a bit tricky. The children are excited to be able to see their work on display in a proper gallery.”

At the heart of the exhibit is a giant woven sun representing the hospital and the team that care for the children and their families. Long golden sun rays signify the varying distances that families travel for treatment.

Paul Hillier, Chief Executive Officer at North Tyneside Art Studio, added: ‘‘This project has been a great opportunity for the people we work with to feel part of something bigger and experience the power of creativity to inspire hope and community’’.