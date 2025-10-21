A Whitley Bay personal trainer who survived bone cancer as a teenager is supporting a national campaign to speed up the diagnosis of childhood cancers.

Olly Liddle was just 13 when he was diagnosed with osteosarcoma, a rare and aggressive bone cancer, after noticing pain and swelling in his knee following a rugby injury.

Further tests led to a leg amputation and now at 20, Olly has rebuilt his life and founded his own fitness company, Unlimbited, inspiring others to overcome adversity.

“Cancer was the last thing I thought my injury could have been,” he said. “However, my cancer was found to be extremely aggressive. If I hadn't been sent for an X-ray right away by my GP, the situation could have deteriorated, and I may not be here now.”

Olly is now backing the Child Cancer Smart campaign, led by The Children & Young People’s Cancer Association, which is working to help both healthcare professionals and families spot the warning signs of childhood cancer sooner.

Dr Shaarna Shanmugavadivel, Paediatric Emergency Medicine doctor and Child Cancer Smart Research Fellow in the School of Medicine at the University of Nottingham, said: “Sadly, bone tumour patients waited the longest for diagnosis out of all the cancer groups we looked at in the Childhood Cancer Diagnosis study – 50% of these young people waited over 12.5 week

“Our new bone tumour resources are just the latest step in our Child Cancer Smart campaign, aiming to help families recognise cancer symptoms sooner and give healthcare professionals the tools they need to speed up diagnosis.”

Child Cancer Smart aims to improve early diagnosis and survival rates for children and teenagers with cancer, by publishing vital new referral guidelines and decision support tools for clinicians across the main childhood cancer types.

Alongside professional support, the campaign is releasing symptom lists to help families recognise persistent or concerning symptoms in under-18s and seek medical advice sooner.

NHS doctor and TV personality Dr Amir Khan is supporting the campaign as ambassador for Child Cancer Smart.

He said: "We're raising awareness among families and all healthcare professionals who see children and teenagers and it's all to help them recognise the signs and symptoms of cancer and know when to get checked out or when to make a referral."