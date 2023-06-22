Inspectors examined whether the Tynedale Drive care home, which cares for up to 60 older people, was safe, effective, and well-led in an unannounced visit on May 9.

While it was rated ‘good’ for the safe criteria, ‘requires improvement’ ratings in the other two categories saw its overall rating downgraded.

The CQC report found there was “further work to be done” to ensure all staff understood the best practice when restricting the liberty of people at the home, and that not all restrictions were the least restrictive possible.

Chasedale Care Home in Blyth has been rated 'requires improvement'.

Inspectors recommended more was done to make the design of the home dementia friendly. The report said: “The home was purpose built but the decor and furnishings in communal areas needed review in terms of dementia friendly best practice.

“Signs on people's doors were small and there was little to help people orientate themselves. Whilst some corridors were decorated and had pictures up, others were bare.

“The provider had recognised this, and their dementia lead confirmed they planned to spend more time at the service to ensure it was more dementia friendly.”

The report also suggested changes such as having pictures on menus could assist residents living with dementia at meal times.

Staff understanding of people’s needs, use of recognised tools, and use of care plans was praised, but the report flagged that the ongoing reviews of care plans was not as effective as it could be.

Criticism of the care home’s governance included a lack of detail in recording safety incidents that, according to the report, made it harder to prevent future occurrences.

A spokesperson for Four Seasons Health Care, which operates Chasedale, said: “Although we are pleased that the inspectors rated the home’s safety, caring, and responsiveness as good, and that it recognises improvement in some of the key areas, we deeply regret that Chasedale Care Home was found in some areas to be below the standards that we and the Care Quality Commission expect.

