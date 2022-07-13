Channel 5’s ‘Skin A&E’ are looking for people in Berwick with skin complaints to star on show

Channel 5 and 5Star's TV show 'Skin A&E', produced by Boom Cymru.

Channel 5 are on the lookout for people in the Berwick area with skin problems to appear on their show, ‘Skin A&E’, which is returning for its fourth series.

The series, produced by Welsh TV company Boom Cymru, is set in a private skin clinic and follows some of the UK’s leading consultant dermatologists as they treat patients with a range of skin conditions for free if they are willing to talk openly and frankly about their condition.

All applicants must be aged 18 or above. The deadline for applications is Friday, August 12.

Go to https://itv.etribez.com/ag/itvboom/skinae4/welcome.html for the online application form or you can email [email protected] for more information.