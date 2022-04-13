Chance to help shape future of NHS in Northumberland

Alan Richardson, chairman of Northumbria Healthcare.

The nomination period for Northumbria Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust’s Council of Governors, which also cover North Tyneside, has opened.

Public governors act as the eyes and ears of the communities the trust serves and help determine the future of services and care for patients.

This year, there are a total of 10 vacancies and the Northumberland constituencies where there are vacancies are as follows: two in Berwick-upon-Tweed, three in Blyth Valley and one in Wansbeck (Including Morpeth).

Nomination forms are now available and must be returned no later than 5pm on Thursday, May 12. This will be followed by a voting period in June, before the results are declared on Friday, July 1.

Alan Richardson, Northumbria Healthcare’s chairman, said: “We are always keen to welcome as many of our residents as possible to join our trust, as public involvement helps keep us as one of the best-performing trusts in the country.

“This is a pivotal time for Northumbria Healthcare and the entire NHS, as we look to the future after two years of the Covid-19 pandemic – meaning it’s an ideal opportunity to get involved and help shape local health and care services for you and your family.”

Duties include holding non-executive directors to account for the performance of the board, reviewing the annual accounts and report, and observing as members of the public in governance meetings.