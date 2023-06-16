Ahead of Cervical Screening Awareness Week, a cancer charity is urging people to get tested and share their experiences with others.

Cervical screenings, also known as 'smear tests', are offered to women and people with a cervix aged 25 to 49 every three years, while those aged 50 to 64 receive their invitations every five years. A small sample of cells is taken and checked for pre-cancerous abnormalities and viruses such as HPV, which can lead to cancer.

Figures from NHS England show, as of December, 60,876 people across both age groups in Northumberland had been screened within that time frame.

Cervical screening uptake has fallen.

This was 75.8% of the 80,364 people eligible – with the screening rate falling from 77.2% a year before.

This also means 3,416 more people need to be screened to hit the Government's target rate of 80%.

Samantha Dixon, CEO of Jo's Cervical Cancer Trust, said: "Through screening we have the opportunity to eliminate cervical cancer – yet coverage has been in decline for the last 20 years, and alarmingly, has not returned to pre-pandemic levels.

"Raising awareness during Cervical Screening Awareness Week can help spread support and understanding.

"However, to address the barriers affecting screening rates we need a step change from government to make it more accessible to women."