Northumbria Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust, which manages hospitals and community services in Northumberland and North Tyneside, is one of the first organisations to enrol 1,000 patients on the mymobility platform.

It complements the traditional care provided by surgeons and care teams, allowing them to deliver tailored information and guidance remotely through a mobile or web application.

Before surgery, mymobility helps care teams support patients in understanding their condition, how to optimise their health prior to surgery, what to expect on the day of surgery and how to prepare for their recovery.

Professor Mike Reed, clinical director for trauma and orthopaedics at Northumbria Healthcare.

It also helps care teams support patients throughout their recovery – delivering surgeon-assigned care plans including scheduled exercises, helpful reminders and progress reports.

Personal recovery targets can be tracked in real time, allowing surgeons and care teams to monitor progress remotely and change the activity plan if needed.

Professor Mike Reed, clinical director for trauma and orthopaedics at Northumbria Healthcare, said: “Preparing for and recovering from surgery are key parts of the journey for joint replacement patients and we are always looking for ways to improve the support we provide.

“We are excited that we can now offer the mymobility system to our patients as it enables us to maintain close links and help manage their care easily and effectively.