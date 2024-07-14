Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A care home in Northumberland has been rated ‘good’ by the Care Quality Commission.

Waterloo House Rest Home in Blyth was inspected by the CQC between March 20 and April 4 of this year.

The home, at 103 Waterloo Road, has capacity for up to 40 people and residents include people with dementia and with learning difficulties.

In their report, CQC inspectors found that effective governance systems were in place and that this was leading to improvements at the home.

They said: “Overall, everyone we spoke with said the service was safe and they were happy with the care and support provided.

“People said they were involved in care planning and received care that was appropriate to their needs.

“People were complimentary of the approach of staff, commenting they were kind, caring, respectful, and gave people the time they needed so they were not rushed.”

Inspectors also found that residents “were involved in decisions around their care” thanks to the efforts of staff and were “supported to manage their health and well-being.”

The inspection took place after concerns with the premises, infection prevention, and medicines management were raised with the CQC, but inspectors said: “We found no concerns in relation to the premises or infection prevention and control.

“Environmental concerns had been addressed and the home had undergone some refurbishment and redecoration.

“Staff worked as a team to ensure people received timely and effective care.

“Audits of medicines records were not completed to ensure they were accurate, up to date and contemporaneous. We discussed this with the management team who agreed this was an area for improvement.”