Care assistant celebrates 15 years of service with Station Court Care Home

A Care Assistant at Station Court Care Home in Ashington has received a prestigious 15 Year Service Award in celebration of working at Barchester Healthcare for 15 years.

Angela Amory, Care assistant, started at Barchester in May 2010 providing the highest quality care for residents at Station Court care home since. “It has been a real pleasure to receive my 15-year award and gifts, I can’t believe it has been 15 years already. I have met and cared for so many wonderful people over the years.’’

Adele Keenan, Employee Services Director at Barchester said: “I’m always pleased to hear stories about the long service of Barchester staff and am delighted Angela Amory has achieved this milestone. It is dedication like this that ensures our residents are provided with a happy place to live.”

Sarah Kelly, General Manager of Station Court said: “We’re delighted to be celebrating 15 years of loyal service with Angela. She has demonstrated her dedication and loyalty to this home and our residents year after year. I speak for all of us here at Station Court when I say that I’m looking forward to many more years of working with Angela!”

Station Court care home is run by Barchester Healthcare, one of the UK’s largest care providers, which is committed to delivering personalised care across its care homes and hospitals. Station Court provides residential care and dementia care for 64 residents from respite care to long term stays.