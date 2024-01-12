Cancern North announces its new network co-ordinator
Lorna Joisce has taken up the role at Cancern North, with funding secured from Macmillan Cancer Support for the next three years.
Her role will be to co-ordinate members such as Coping with Cancer North East, Children’s Cancer North and Northern Cancer Voices.
Cancern North is working towards a more collaborative approach for cancer care across the region – with improvements to referrals, signposting and access to services available for anyone affected by a diagnosis among its aims.
It promotes more joined-up thinking with members for new funding from the NHS and other bodies to increase the scope of services across the region.
Before her current position, Lorna led on multiple networking events and exhibitions in the private sector, working in partnerships with marketing teams from different industries.
Her core experience is with leading and managing large teams of people in customer experience, sales and operations, focusing on quality and service through building trust and collaboration.
She said: “I am delighted to have been appointed as the new co-ordinator and look forward to taking this challenge on.
“I look forward to meeting everyone and developing Cancern for the long-term support for anyone affected by cancer.”
In October 2023, Cancern North held its first event for members to come together and it had more than 100 attendees.
The event reflected on the growth stages of the network’s first few years and formulating ideas and plans.