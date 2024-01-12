A network of more than 140 organisations across the North East and North Cumbria that links charities and organisations which provide care, services, and support for people affected by cancer has announced its new network co-ordinator.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Lorna Joisce has taken up the role at Cancern North, with funding secured from Macmillan Cancer Support for the next three years.

Her role will be to co-ordinate members such as Coping with Cancer North East, Children’s Cancer North and Northern Cancer Voices.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Cancern North is working towards a more collaborative approach for cancer care across the region – with improvements to referrals, signposting and access to services available for anyone affected by a diagnosis among its aims.

Cancern North network co-ordinator Lorna Joisce.

It promotes more joined-up thinking with members for new funding from the NHS and other bodies to increase the scope of services across the region.

Before her current position, Lorna led on multiple networking events and exhibitions in the private sector, working in partnerships with marketing teams from different industries.

Her core experience is with leading and managing large teams of people in customer experience, sales and operations, focusing on quality and service through building trust and collaboration.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She said: “I am delighted to have been appointed as the new co-ordinator and look forward to taking this challenge on.

“I look forward to meeting everyone and developing Cancern for the long-term support for anyone affected by cancer.”

In October 2023, Cancern North held its first event for members to come together and it had more than 100 attendees.