The Cancer Research UK event will allow locals to talk to specialist nurses about cancer screening and prevention.

The event takes place on Monday, December 5 and Tuesday, December 6 between 10am and 4pm, and you can drop in at any point without an appointment.

The charity’s senior cancer awareness nurse in the North East Lesley Green said: “Around four in 10 cases of cancer could be prevented each year in the UK largely through changes like stopping smoking and keeping a healthy weight.

Ashington Leisure Centre, where the event will be held.

“We are here to help in areas that need it most and are looking forward to talking to lots of people in Ashington about the steps they can take to help reduce their risk of cancer.“Cancer has not stopped because of the pandemic and it’s vital that people seek help for any unusual signs or symptoms.

“Treatment is far more likely to be effective when cancers are diagnosed at an early stage, which is why it’s so important for people to listen to their bodies and tell their doctor if they notice a change that is not normal for them.”

The charity says support like this is more important than ever, given Covid-19 disruption to cancer services, and that their team supports thousands of people every year.

Roadshow nurses also advise on positive health changes people can make to reduce their cancer risk, with helping people quit smoking a particular priority.

Lesley added: “If you smoke, stopping is the best thing you can do for your health.

“By using prescription medication, together with support from your local free stop smoking service, you’re around three times more likely to quit than going it alone.”

The roadshow was launched in 2006 with support from the Marie Keating Foundation, an organisation set up by Ronan Keating and his family in memory of his mum who died from breast cancer.

The Irish celebrity said: “Just like many families we know first-hand the impact of losing a loved one to cancer.

