Calls for Alnwick Medical Group to reconsider surgery closure proposal

Alnwick Medical Group (AMG) is consulting on a proposed permanent closure of its branch surgery in Longhoughton.

But the move has met with opposition from local residents faced with the prospect of a five mile trip into Alnwick for appointments.

Cllr Wendy Pattison, local ward member on Northumberland County Council, said: “My feeling is that 2,000 residents deserve to have a branch surgery which is open and available to take bloods, give diabetes tests and vaccines and offer mother and baby services.”

Westfield Park Sports and Community Centre in Longhoughton.

A special public meeting to discuss the proposal was held by Longhoughton Parish Council on Thursday night.

More than 30 residents and parish councillors, along with Dr Graham Syers from AMG, attended.

Adrian Hinchcliffe, parish council chairman, said: "There has been a feeling, talking to some people, that it was a fait accomplis but as far as the parish council is concerned that is not the case.

"Residents of the parish, which also includes Boulmer and Howick, are very concerned about the proposal and hope the AMG will take on board some of the points which have been made and reconsider.”

The Portal Place surgery has been closed on a temporary basis during the Covid pandemic but AMG says the premises and dispensary ‘are becoming increasingly unfit for purpose’ and lack disabled access.

They also say their rental agreement with the RAF does not allow it to make any changes to the property to make it more suitable.

"We agree that it’s not fit for purpose,” said Cllr Hinchcliffe. “But we think there is still a possibility it could be converted or alternative accommodation could be found.”

It was suggested that Westfield Sports and Community Centre could fit the bill.

“We would love to see the surgery located there,” said Cllr Hinchcliffe, who is also the centre’s secretary. “There is parking there and it’s a central location so it would be ideal.

"We’ve also potentially got some usable space. We’ve already applied for a grant to convert two changing rooms there and that could work for the surgery, although we still need to see if the grant could be used for that purpose.”

The parish council has also cited the sporadic bus service as another reason for retaining the surgery, along with the environmental impact of increased car journeys into Alnwick.

They also pointed out the parish’s growing population, such as the recently built 66-home development at Chancel Place, and the prospect of extra RAF Boulmer personnel arriving shortly.

A 12 week period of public engagement is underway, after which an application will be made to the NHS Northumberland Clinical Commissioning Group (CCG) and NHS England for approval.

Dr Syers said: “At this moment in time Alnwick Medical Group is very much engaged in the listening process with the community. All suggestions and offers will be carefully considered.

"I hope that we can work with the parish council, the RAF and the Longhoughton community to find some solutions to the issues aired which also take into account the needs of the wider community which Alnwick Medical Group serves. I look for forward to our future engagement meetings when options can be explored further.”

