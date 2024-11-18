Call to action from North East and North Cumbria Integrated Care Board in the fight against antibiotic resistance

By Andrew Coulson
Published 18th Nov 2024, 14:25 GMT
Dr Neil O'Brien.Dr Neil O'Brien.
Health experts from the North East and North Cumbria Integrated Care Board (ICB) is asking people to think about the way they use antibiotics during World Antimicrobial Awareness Week, which runs until Sunday (November 24).

The annual global campaign, led by the World Health Organisation (WHO), encourages people to take action to help reduce antibiotic resistance to ensure antibiotics continue to work now and in the future.

Antimicrobial resistance – also known as antibiotic resistance – has been identified as one of the most urgent global health threats – with the WHO declaring it an international health emergency.

This year’s campaign theme, ‘Educate, Advocate, Act Now’, asks people everywhere to find out more about antibiotic resistance, help to inform others and take important steps to help reduce it.

Dr Neil O’Brien, chief medical officer, North East and North Cumbria ICB, said: “The more antibiotics we use, the higher the risk of resistance – making these drugs less effective and infections harder, or even impossible to treat.

“It’s estimated that around 20 per cent of all antibiotic prescriptions are unnecessary and if we fail to act now, antibiotic resistance will continue to rise, complicating many common medical procedures.

Professor Ewan Maule, clinical director, medicines and pharmacy, North East and North Cumbria ICB, added: “Common winter illnesses like coughs, colds, sore throats and flu often improve without the need for antibiotics.

“We are continuing to work closely with our local hospital trusts and GP practices to reduce antibiotic prescriptions where appropriate, but we can’t do this alone, which is why we’re encouraging everyone to join us to help reduce unnecessary antibiotic use.”

