Call for volunteers to help at hospitals in Northumberland and North Tyneside

Northumbria Specialist Emergency Care Hospital, Cramlington

Northumbria Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust is looking to recruit more volunteers for its shops, meet and greet service and as befrienders at Wansbeck in Ashington, the Northumbria in Cramlington and North Tyneside General Hospital.

The Trust is holding an open day from 10am to 3pm on Friday, January 14, at The Beacon Centre, Bedford St, North Shields, NE29 6QF, for people to learn more and have a chat with the volunteering team.

Lynn McCormack, Northumbria Healthcare’s operation service manager for volunteers, said: “We’d encourage anyone who’s interested in helping out at their local hospital to pop along and have an informal chat about the volunteering opportunities we have available.”

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Shop volunteers would be required to carry out tasks such as serving tea, coffee and snacks, operating the till, dealing with customers and replenishing stock. Hours will be to suit and full training will be given.

Money raised in the shop goes towards improving the hospital environment, buying specialist equipment and providing the little extras which make a real difference to the experience of patients.

Northumbria Healthcare has more than 300 volunteers across its sites as part of its Hospital Volunteer Service (NVS), who carry out a range of roles, including assisting patients at mealtimes and facilitating ward activities.