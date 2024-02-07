Breastfeeding Friendly scheme encouragement for hospitality businesses in Northumberland
and live on Freeview channel 276
The initiative offers a way to support and enable breastfeeding mothers to feel comfortable feeding their babies anytime, anywhere across the county.
To help mums identify the venues taking part, a window sticker and poster will be displayed.
Breastfeeding Friendly venues are encouraged to complete an online registration form and meet the requirements of the pledges, one of which promises that all employees and volunteers understand that mothers have a legal right to breastfeed their babies anywhere and breastfeeding is welcomed in any part of the venue.
In addition, breastfeeding customers will never be asked to move or cover up if another customer feels uncomfortable and all areas of the venue should be clean, comfortable and hygienic in accordance with health and safety legislation, among other pledges.
Northumberland County Council’s director of public health, Gill O’Neill, said: “Breastfeeding offers the best start in life to babies and the World Health Organisation recommends exclusive breastfeeding (feeding only breast milk) up to six months.
“We know breastfeeding isn’t possible for everyone, but for those who can or who want to, this is a great scheme to enable this.
“We are encouraging all hospitality businesses to get involved, whatever their size, by pledging to provide a welcoming environment for mums and their babies.”
County councillor Guy Renner-Thompson added: “We want to make it as easy as possible for mums to identify Breastfeeding Friendly venues and this scheme will help to do just that.”
Businesses can sign-up to the pledge online at https://nland.cc/bff