Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The initiative offers a way to support and enable breastfeeding mothers to feel comfortable feeding their babies anytime, anywhere across the county.

To help mums identify the venues taking part, a window sticker and poster will be displayed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Breastfeeding Friendly venues are encouraged to complete an online registration form and meet the requirements of the pledges, one of which promises that all employees and volunteers understand that mothers have a legal right to breastfeed their babies anywhere and breastfeeding is welcomed in any part of the venue.

The Breastfeeding Friendly scheme is encouraging hospitality businesses. As for the public sector, Northumbria Healthcare is among the organisations that provide breastfeeding rooms for staff.

In addition, breastfeeding customers will never be asked to move or cover up if another customer feels uncomfortable and all areas of the venue should be clean, comfortable and hygienic in accordance with health and safety legislation, among other pledges.

Northumberland County Council’s director of public health, Gill O’Neill, said: “Breastfeeding offers the best start in life to babies and the World Health Organisation recommends exclusive breastfeeding (feeding only breast milk) up to six months.

“We know breastfeeding isn’t possible for everyone, but for those who can or who want to, this is a great scheme to enable this.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We are encouraging all hospitality businesses to get involved, whatever their size, by pledging to provide a welcoming environment for mums and their babies.”

County councillor Guy Renner-Thompson added: “We want to make it as easy as possible for mums to identify Breastfeeding Friendly venues and this scheme will help to do just that.”