A Blyth woman who started comfort eating in an attempt to cope with the death of her son has successfully lost over seven stone.

Gillian Henderson used to eat an average of four chocolate bars a day after her son died when he was only 22.

She decided to act when she realised gaining weight was making her situation worse, and joined her local Slimming World group.

Gillian said: “Before joining Slimming World in Blyth, I felt ugly and ashamed of myself and had no confidence.

Gillian Henderson has now lost seven pounds since joining Slimming World. (Photo by Slimming World)

“Although I put on my makeup and did my hair every day, I never felt good about myself and always wore huge swing dresses and leggings to try to cover up.

“I also struggled to walk very far as I was in constant pain with my knees and back.”

Gillian had inherited her son’s dog, but was unable to walk him often due to the pain. Having now lost over seven stone, she can take the dog for long walks pain free.

She now feels much more confident and is also excited to look great as she walks her daughter down the aisle at her wedding next year.

Gillian said: “This might sound stupid but when I was at my biggest I could not cut my own toenails and my daughter had to do this for me.

“The day I could bend and touch my toes was brilliant. I was so happy.

“The biggest change is that I love clothes and getting dressed up.

“I feel very glamorous now and cannot wait to show off with confidence when I walk my daughter down the aisle in a beautiful dress.”

Gillian says her eating habits are now healthier and she enjoys eating lighter versions of her favourite meals.

Joining the weight loss group has also helped Gillian cope with her grief in a healthier way.

She said: “It gave me something to focus on, to think about and to plan for.

"I love that I can eat all my favourite meals but just lightened up.

“I love the support from the group and [consultant] Jill. I look forward to going every week to see how everyone has done.”