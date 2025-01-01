Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Northumberland woman has credited Slimming World for helping her lose a life-changing 7.5 stone, which she says has ‘improved her health and energy levels dramatically’.

Kirsty Stevens, aged 54, is a housekeeper and former landlady from Stakeford, who took the first step to lose weight when her son’s wedding was approaching.

She had started to recognise unhealthy habits, suffering from progressively worsening Asthma symptoms and low energy after a change of career saw her becoming more isolated.

She said: "I’d been really very unhappy with lots of things for years; my appearance, lack of energy, poor mobility and general round the clock sluggishness.

Kirsty Stevens won an award following her 7.5 stone weight loss.

“I was feeling old before my time, stiff and sore, I hardly went out – anything above what I absolutely had to do was too much to cope with, and after work all I could manage was to sit on the sofa.

“Looking back now, I realise that my life had become very small, I didn’t see friends, did no activities outside work, and I’d totally lost the joy in life.

“I even had a device my daughter bought for me for helping me put my socks on, and never tied my shoelaces on my foot as I couldn’t reach.

Kirsty expanded on her decision to make a change after her friends encouraged her to attend a Slimming World group.

Kirsty Stevens before her weight loss.

She explained: “Once the wedding was booked I started to worry about how bad things had got, I was struggling to fit into size 22/24 clothes, living in joggers and stretchy trousers, with baggy tops and men’s fleeces.

“I was being forced out of my self-isolation, and realised I just had to do something about so many aspects of my life that I didn’t like, nearly all of which stemmed back to being unhappy with my weight, size and lack of mobility.

"I joined a morning class and I was absolutely dreading the scales. I knew that I’d have to face how bad things had become, and I really didn’t know if I could.”

After managing to lose almost a stone before the wedding, Kirsty continues to attends the Blyth Slimming World group regularly: "I love seeing all my friends in my group, hearing how their week has gone, sharing everyone’s success and helping support other members when things haven’t gone to plan.

"Watching people’s self-esteem and confidence grow and how happy they are with themselves when they achieve the little milestones as they work toward their goals.”

Kirsty describes how her life has changed since the total weight loss of 7.5 stone: "My health and energy levels have improved dramatically, I have asthma but the symptoms have almost disappeared as I’ve got fitter and lighter.

“Slimming World has enabled me to transform my life, going so far beyond just the weight I have lost.

“Life is so much fun now – I love being with other people and just doing things that make me smile and bring me joy, life isn’t a physical trial anymore.”