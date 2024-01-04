Concern has been raised after two 100-hour pharmacies in Blyth announced they would be closing their doors, putting pressure on remaining services.

High street chain Boots has already closed its pharmacy in the town’s community hospital and health centre last October.

The company’s branch on Plessey Road is now set to close in the middle of this month, while the 100-hour pharmacy on Maddision Street reduced its hours down to 75 hours-per-week in September 2023.

A report set to be considered by councillors and healthcare professionals warns there is now a “gap in essential pharmaceutical services”.

The branch of Boots on Plessey Road in Blyth, which is set to close this month. Photo: Google Streetview.

It is considered “unlikely” that the town’s remaining pharmacies have enough capacity to cover the work of more than two pharmacies – despite the fact that Eden Pharmacy on Briardale Road and Croft pharmacy on Delaval Terrace have said they have capacity for more business.

Data collected for Northumberland County Council’s health and wellbeing board shows that the two closures mean around 20,000 prescriptions a month will need to be dispensed by other pharmacies. The two businesses also carried out 500 flu vaccines in 2022 – the figures for 2023 will not be available until March.

There is particular concern about pharmacy provision in the Newsham area, with the report identifying a “vulnerable population” who would “benefit from the presence of a pharmacy”.

The area is classed as deprived and already has poor infrastructure, a large elderly population and poor housing and the closure of the pharmacy on Plessey Road is set to affect patients who already have difficulty accessing services in the town centre.

The county council has already moved to take action and address the deteriorating pharmacy situation across Northumberland, with a task and finish group set up to address closures last September.

This followed the closure of the pharmacy in Sainsbury’s supermarket in Cramlington, as well as the announcement of Boots closing 300 branches nationwide – including several in Northumberland.

At the time, Anne Everdene, the pharmacy consultant to the council’s public health team said that community pharmacies were facing an “appalling financial situation”, adding that 100-hour pharmacies “don’t make any money”.