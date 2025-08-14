A Blyth couple are campaigning to help fund a machine which has saved their newborn baby’s life.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Laura Priestner and David Mason went through a parent’s worst nightmare when they were told on two occasions that their baby wasn’t going to make it.

Four-week-old Miles has been in intensive care at the Royal Victoria Infirmary (RVI) in Newcastle for most of his life. After undergoing major surgeries and multiple dialysis procedures, doctors told the family that their was nothing more they could do.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

That was before Laura and David were informed about the Nidus – a baby specific dialysis machine.

Laura Priestner and David Mason with baby Miles.

The Nidus (Newcastle infant dialysis and ultrafiltration system) was invented by Dr Malcolm Coulthard for newborn babies undergoing major surgery who went into kidney failure and needed haemodialysis to keep them alive.

The machine has undergone a successful clinical trial but there is a lack of funding to get it through regulatory approval, meaning the device is only used in exceptional cases.

Once deployed, the Nidus quickly started to stabilise Miles and without it, his family believe he wouldn’t be here.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Miles’ dad, David Mason said: “Miles is doing great and he is the best he’s ever been since being in hospital.

“We were told twice he wouldn’t make it through the night, that should not be an option if there is any possibility of something they can use.”

The couple are now campaigning to fundraise and raise awareness of this life-saving technology. Through GoFundMe, £4,115 has already been raised.

David added: "We want to raise as much as we can but it’s more about getting the word out there because there will be people around the country in similar situations where they have heard, ‘there is nothing we can do’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The key thing is that if we didn’t have Nidus, Miles wouldn't be here.”

Although Dr Malcolm Coulthard is retired, he went straight to the RVI to help set up the machine and has been checking on Miles ever since. The family hope that their case will push forward progress in making the Nidus readily available in hospitals around the UK.

A spokesperson for the RVI added: "The NIDUS machine is currently going through regulatory approval in the UK and Europe. It can be used in exceptional circumstances, as was the case here.”