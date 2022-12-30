Blyth lifeguards host successful festive beach dip
A festive dip organised by Blyth Lifeguards had an impressive turnout.
By Craig Buchan
5 minutes ago - 1 min read
The group has been swimming at Blyth Beach on Christmas Day since it was founded 60 years ago.
Around 50 people turned up to take the plunge this year, and a similar number watched from the beach.
The oldest person to take to the water was 70, and the youngest was only four.
The club handed out prizes at the gathering, including a fancy dress prize to past member Gillian Weedy.