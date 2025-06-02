Blyth GP to take part-time role with North East Ambulance Service

A Blyth GP has been appointed to a key role with North East Ambulance Service (NEAS).

Dr Suzy Lovat joins as emergency operations centre urgent care GP lead and will have oversight and development of clinical services in the clinical assessment service (CAS).

The CAS provides additional telephone triage to ensure people are directed to the service which best meets their needs, if they don’t require an ambulance.

Suzy joins the role part-time, while also working as a GP, and having previously been a GP trainer. She has working in various healthcare settings in both the UK and Canada.

Dr Suzanne Lovat.

Suzy said: “I have experience caring for patients from "cradle to grave," including the transport of critically ill neonates and infants, as well as those in psychiatric inpatient settings and vulnerable individuals detained in custody.

“As a working GP, I value both the one-on-one interactions with patients and the challenges of leading teams and engaging with the wider groups of healthcare professionals, all of whom are vital to provide the best clinical care to our patients.”

Dr Kat Noble, executive medical director, said: “We are so delighted to welcome Suzy to the role of GP lead. There is a strength in NEAS being a multidisciplinary team and we need to engage and support our doctors in the most effective way possible.

“We speak to almost 38,000 patients a year over the phone who don’t require an ambulance or need a hospital stay and having Suzy in her roles means patients will receive more appropriate clinical contact and help reduce the unnecessary referrals into the wider healthcare system in the region.”