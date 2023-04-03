The independent regulator conducted this inspection off the back of concerns raised about the management of medicines and nursing care needs.

Inspectors arrived unannounced to inspect the home against three of the CQC’s five assessment criteria, and downgraded The Oaks’ rating after finding the safe, effective, and well-led categories required improvement.

The report said: “A quality assurance system was in place, but it needed to become more robust to assess the standards of care in the service.

The Oaks was rated 'requires improvement' by the CQC.

“We identified shortfalls with medicines management, care records, the environment and infection control.

“These shortfalls had not all been identified or actioned in a timely manner by the provider's governance system.”

Inspectors found improvement in record keeping and the safety of medicine management was needed.

Care plans, when they were in place, “did not provide concise guidance for staff about how to deliver people's support requirements.”

There was contradictory information about nutritional requirements in some plans and no record of food likes and dislikes, with one relative having to shop for a care home resident as they did not like the food provided.

Some areas of the building were unclean with “malodour,” [a bad smell] as well as wear and tear, and rooms were insufficiently furnished and lacking in personalisation.

While the home did conduct audits, they had failed to spot and rectify the issues highlighted by the CQC.

However, the report also highlighted positive feedback about staff from residents and relatives, which created a “relaxed, welcoming atmosphere,” and that the home had sufficient staff levels.

A spokesperson for Hill Care, owners of The Oaks, said: “We are disappointed with our latest CQC inspection report but would like to reassure our residents and their families that immediate action was taken to address the issues raised.

“A new home manager has been in post since the inspection and an action plan was submitted to the CQC covering the steps taken to ensure the high standards of care our residents, their loved ones, and we expect.

