Bird keepers across Northumberland are being encouraged to remain vigilant following positive bird flu cases discovered in the county.

Officers from Northumberland County Councils Trading Standards Animal Health team are now advising all bird keepers in the county to look out for signs of ill health in their birds and to ensure they are following the current biosecurity requirements.

This comes after wild birds collected recently from both the Horsley and Druridge Bay areas, tested positive for Avian Influenza (bird-flu).

At present there is no legal requirement to house birds, but all bird keepers must follow strict biosecurity rules, including ensuring wild birds cannot have access to any bedding, feed or water intended for use for kept poultry or birds.

In addition to this, steps must be taken to reduce the movements of people into or out of the areas where birds are kept.

Northumberland County Councillor Gordon Stewart, Cabinet Member with responsibility for Public Safety said: “These results unfortunately show that some wild birds in the county are carrying the disease and where wild birds are allowed to mix with domestic poultry this can lead to Avian Influenza spreading to captive birds.

“It is really important that all bird keepers adhere to the rules and maintain strict biosecurity on their premises to help keep their flocks safe.

“Please remain vigilant for any signs of disease and if you suspect an outbreak in your flock, please contact The Department for Environment, Food & Rural Affairs (DEFRA) immediately.”

Full guidance covering biosecurity requirements and other useful information about avian influenza, including the main clinical signs to look out for, can be found here.