Northumbria Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust has retained its Maintaining Excellence Standard – the highest level of the Better Health at Work Award, a regional scheme recognising workplaces’ efforts to improve staff health and well-being.

In addition, the trust has also maintained its ambassador status for its work to support staff well-being.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The report gave special recognition to the trust for ensuring health and well-being is embedded and continually woven into the infrastructure.

From left, Jill Harland, Kate Thompson, Steven Chater and Andrew Besford of Northumbria Healthcare with Susanne Nichol from the Better Health at Work Award.

Kate Thompson, Northumbria Healthcare’s executive director of people and organisational development, said: “Our staff’s health and well-being will always be a top priority.

“Their hard work ensures that our local communities receive safe and high-quality care.

“Everybody has had a part to play in creating a positive and supportive workforce that looks out for each other and I want to thank the staff for all their ideas and support in achieving this award.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Steven Chater, staff well-being lead for the trust, added: “One of our strengths lies in how embedded staff health and well-being continues to be here, with our ethos being that well-being is ‘built in, not bolt-on’.

“Our ambassador status is a great recognition of so many people within the trust, including our growing team of health and well-being champions.”