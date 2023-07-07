Better Health at Work Award for Northumbria Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust
Northumbria Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust has retained its Maintaining Excellence Standard – the highest level of the Better Health at Work Award, a regional scheme recognising workplaces’ efforts to improve staff health and well-being.
In addition, the trust has also maintained its ambassador status for its work to support staff well-being.
The report gave special recognition to the trust for ensuring health and well-being is embedded and continually woven into the infrastructure.
Kate Thompson, Northumbria Healthcare’s executive director of people and organisational development, said: “Our staff’s health and well-being will always be a top priority.
“Their hard work ensures that our local communities receive safe and high-quality care.
“Everybody has had a part to play in creating a positive and supportive workforce that looks out for each other and I want to thank the staff for all their ideas and support in achieving this award.”
Steven Chater, staff well-being lead for the trust, added: “One of our strengths lies in how embedded staff health and well-being continues to be here, with our ethos being that well-being is ‘built in, not bolt-on’.
“Our ambassador status is a great recognition of so many people within the trust, including our growing team of health and well-being champions.”
Supporting patients’ wider health and well-being is also a key focus for the trust. For example, through the Active Hospitals programme.