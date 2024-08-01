The NHS has been feeling the strain lately following the aftermath of the global pandemic, with healthcare stretched more than ever.

The Care Quality Commission (CQC) is in charge of regulating all health and social care services in England. This includes health facilities such as hospitals, dentists, ambulances, and care homes, helping provide patients with the information they need so they can make choices about their care.

Inspectors judge each health and social care service based on the five CQC standards which are: Safe, Effective, Caring, Responsive and Well-Led, with four ratings available - Outstanding, Good, Requires Improvement and Inadequate. These ratings must be displayed by law where patients can easily see them, such as in the main entrance of a hospital or a GP waiting room.

To help you find out how your local hospital and treatment centre has been performing, we’ve put together a list of all the CQC ratings of every hospital and treatment centre in the North East, ranked from highest to lowest rating.

The CQC ratings for Middlesbrough – Newmedica, Newcastle – CHEC and Newcastle – Newmedica are not available at this time as their services have not been inspected as of yet.

1 . Northumbria Health Care NHS Foundation Trust Northumbria Health Care NHS Foundation Trust has been rated outstanding by the Care Quality Commission. Spanning ten hospitals in the North East, their services have been judged as performing exceptionally well, scoring an outstanding rating for being effective, caring, responsive and for use of resources.

2 . Stockton on Tees – Spamedica Stockton on Tees Spamedica has been rated outstanding by the Care Quality Commission. The eye hospital which provides cataract care was rated outstanding for being effective, responsive and for surgery.

3 . Cobalt Hospital – Ramsay Cobalt Hospital Ramsay was rated good by Care Quality Commission. Part of Ramsay Health Care's UK hospital network, it scored good ratings across all five categories - safe, effective, responsive, caring and well-led.