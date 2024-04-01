Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Well Close Pharmacy is reopening as ‘Berwick Pharmacy’ from 4-6 Castlegate on Tuesday, April 2.

Work has been taking place over the bank holiday weekend to move stock from Well Close Square after the landlord served a notice for it to vacate.

Working with the NHS, it secured alternative accommodation on Castlegate.

"Everything will stay the same, we will just be operating from our new shop,” they posted.

“We appreciate the existing location of Well Close Pharmacy (previously Lloyds) was convenient for those visiting Well Close Surgery however as you can appreciate this was well out of control and we were forced to relocate.