Berwick pharmacy relocating from Well Close Square

A Berwick pharmacy is on the move.
By Ian Smith
Published 1st Apr 2024, 11:15 BST
Well Close Pharmacy is reopening as ‘Berwick Pharmacy’ from 4-6 Castlegate on Tuesday, April 2.

Work has been taking place over the bank holiday weekend to move stock from Well Close Square after the landlord served a notice for it to vacate.

Working with the NHS, it secured alternative accommodation on Castlegate.

Well Close Square, Berwick.

"Everything will stay the same, we will just be operating from our new shop,” they posted.

“We appreciate the existing location of Well Close Pharmacy (previously Lloyds) was convenient for those visiting Well Close Surgery however as you can appreciate this was well out of control and we were forced to relocate.

“Existing patients of Well Close Pharmacy will be transferred to Berwick Pharmacy so no action needs to be taken,” they added. “The staff will remain the same and so will our telephone number for you to get in touch.”

Phone: 01289 307387. Email: [email protected]

