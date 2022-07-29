The nursing team of Jeanette Milne, Lisa Jones and Philomena Hollinghurst with Anne-Marie Trevelyan MP.

Anne-Marie Trevelyan, MP for Berwick, recently went to see how works at Rothbury Community Hospital’s new facility are progressing.

Northumbria Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust is working in partnership with Rothbury Cottage Care Ltd, part of People First Care, to provide beds which can be used flexibly depending on patient needs.

Ms Trevelyan said: “I am so proud that Northumbria NHS Trust is pioneering this innovative model and creating this ward which can be used for palliative support, respite care as well as social care with the excellent district nurse team here at Rothbury on hand to ensure patients can be treated locally if that is their preference.

"So many residents have stressed to me how important it is to be able to stay closer to friends and family, especially for end of life care.

"My own godfather spent his final days here overlooking the Coquet, which added such a sense of peace for him and his family.

“I was thrilled to be able to visit the hospital to inspect progress and also catch up with the local nursing and trust leadership teams.

"I look forward to coming back once the work is complete and our local residents can appreciate these wonderful facilities.

"We are fortunate to have a local NHS Trust that is willing to find innovative solutions to fit the needs of our rural populations.”

The work will involve transforming the inpatient ward into a residential care home with the provision of flexible NHS beds. It is hoped the facility will be opened by November.

The NHS bed provision will be available for patients who need longer-term recuperation and rehabilitation and end-of-life care. The facility will receive clinical support from a team of district nurses, GPs and nurse practitioners and will be provided alongside healthcare currently provided.

Northumbria Healthcare’s chief community matron, Jeanette Milne, said: “The future provision in Rothbury is all about nursing and care staff delivering added value for patients right at the heart of the community.