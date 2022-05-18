Berwick MP helps raise awareness of Dementia Action Week

The MP – who has undergone “Dementia Friends” training along with her staff – met leaders from the Alzheimer’s Society in Alnwick, along with local families, to discuss the challenges of supporting a loved one with dementia, and issues surrounding diagnosis.

The focus on Dementia Action Week this year is encouraging the public not to dismiss symptoms, such as memory loss, as part of the normal ageing process, when it could be a sign of dementia.

The dementia diagnosis rate has fallen in recent years, leading to concerns that many are living with undiagnosed dementia and could be lacking support and guidance.

Anne-Marie Trevelyan MP with Dan Simpson of The Alzheimer's Society.

Ms Trevelyan said: “I was pleased to be invited to sit down with local carers to learn more about the difficulties they face, and to talk about the importance of Dementia Action Week in raising awareness. I would encourage people who are concerned not to ignore the signs, but to seek the support that is available.

Dan Simpson of the Alzheimer’s Society said: “On behalf of the constituents who met Anne-Marie recently, we want to thank her for listening intently to their stories.

"It’s vital that all our MPs know what people affected by dementia face. In particular, with diagnosis rates at a five-year low, tens of thousands of people are now living with undiagnosed dementia.”