Three months on from its launch, Berwick’s newest day care centre is thriving thanks to strong community support and local donations.

Located in the community room of Northern View in Highliffe, Tweed Connections now offers day care three days per week and holds a community drop-in every Thursday.

The day care activities are centred around their clients' individual interests and abilities. They offer health and wellbeing programmes, recreational activities and excursions, each designed to support and enhance the clients' physical and cognitive capacity.

Assisted bathing is also available in Northern View's complex needs disabled bathroom. Northern View also support Tweed Connections by providing a home cooked two course meal daily.

Tweed Connections manager, Laura Matthews with County Councillor, Georgina Hill.

Day centre manager, Laura Matthews said: “We are able to support family carers as well as their loved ones. Our Drop In is open to anyone who is looking for friendship, support or just a change of scene.”

Thanks to a donation from County Councillor Georgina Hill, Tweed Connections are also now able to provide transportation to their day care clients.

Laura added: “The disability car has made a huge difference as it means we can now offer spaces to people who otherwise wouldn't have been able to get to us. We are incredibly grateful to Councillor Hill for the donation.

“We are overwhelmed at the reception we have had from the local community. The support has been incredible.”

Tweed Connections will be holding a fundraising 'Cash Bingo and Disco' night on Saturday, September 13 from 7pm at Northern View. All money raised will be put towards the clients’ Christmas party. Tickets are available in advance from the day centre or online at Ticket Source.