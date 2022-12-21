Its wellbeing support teams already provide care across Morpeth, Blyth, Cramlington, Hexham and Prudhoe.

The £1.6m seed funding round, led by Skagen Conscience Capital, is backed by the North East Innovation Fund, supported by the European Regional Development Fund and managed by Northstar Ventures, The Joseph Rowntree Foundation, and Treebeard Trust.

This investment has also unlocked a further £550,000 in grant funding from UKRI's Healthy Ageing Challenge, delivered by Innovate UK. This brings the total received this funding round to £2.15m, and the total the company has raised so far to £3.4m.

BelleVie Care is expanding its innovative care model across Northumberland.

BelleVie’s care model centres around 10-person self-managing teams serving their local community.

Its services are funded by a unique monthly subscription model.

